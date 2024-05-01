IDF recommends cancellation of Meron Lag Ba'omer event for security reasons

The IDF recommended to the government that the Lag Ba’omer festivities at Mount Meron be canceled this year due to security reasons, the military said on Wednesday.

The recommendation follows discussions held at the Northern Command and Home Front Command.

The IDF stated, “In accordance with the latest operational assessment of the situation, the IDF has recommended to the relevant authorities the cancellation of the events on Mount Meron, which are expected to occur between May 25-26, 2024. There are no further changes in the directives for the home front.”

Police address security considerations

Earlier in the week, Israel Police reiterated a similar position. Following a situation assessment to prepare for the holiday on Mount Meron, police stated that due to security considerations, it may not be possible to hold the event with a large number of participants. Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen over Kiryat Shmona, March 5, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

"We are preparing for every scenario," Police Chief Kobi Shabtai noted. The Home Front Command, together with the security officials and the political echelon, will make the final decision on how the event will be held in the coming days."

The IDF's recommendation comes amid heightened tensions in Israel's north, with Hezbollah firing numerous rockets at the region, including the Meron area last week.

In mid-March, for similar reasons, the IDF cancelled the annual pilgrimage to the Mount, marking the anniversary of Moses's death.