Humanitarian aid organization Global Empowerment Mission successfully delivers aid into Gaza

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a leading humanitarian organization, established a successful pathway for delivering humanitarian aid to northern Gaza by bringing multiple trucks to Jabalia on Monday.

To complete the operation, the GEM members left their warehouse in Khan Yunis to navigate through the complex terrain and bring the aid to its destination.

The aid delivered to the Northern Gaza

The team used strategic transportation tactics and provided civilians with ready-to-eat family food kits, beans, rice, flour, hygiene essentials, and other necessities.

"I am incredibly proud of the brave efforts demonstrated by our team in North Gaza,” said Chief Operations Officer Emily Fullmer. GEM warehouse with humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians (credit: Courtesy)

Details of the mission

“We deployed a specialized team dedicated to the North, composed of staff experienced in navigating complex war zones. This mission required high-level coordination with both the UN and Israeli authorities to ensure deconfliction at every step. Moving forward, we are unwavering in our commitment to expanding our capacity in North Gaza, ensuring that aid reaches civilians caught in the crossfire," Fullmer continued.

According to GEM, the organization has warehouses in Gaza and Cairo that serve as humanitarian hubs to facilitate aid movement on behalf of international non-governmental organizations around the world.

"As tensions continue to escalate in the region, GEM remains steadfast in its mission to alleviate suffering and provide essential aid to those affected by conflict," the organization stated.