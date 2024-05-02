Hostage family members place Be'eri sukkah at entrance to Kirya army base

Hostage family members placed at the entrance to the Kirya in Tel Aviv a sukkah from kibbutz Be’eri, dating to the October 7 massacre, a photo published on Kan’s X account showed on Thursday.

According to Kan, the families stated, “Passover is over, we are all still in Sukkot.”

לקראת ישיבת הקבינט, משפחות חטופים הציבו מחוץ לשער הקריה סוכה ששרדה את הטבח בקיבוץ בארי: "פסח נגמר - כולנו עוד בסוכות"@AnnaPines_ pic.twitter.com/ktqZEU5Hny — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 2, 2024

This phrase has been reiterated in recent weeks by family members of hostages held in Gaza captivity since Simchat Torah. Earlier this week, the families announced their plan to chant, “Passover is over, we are all still in Sukkot,” outside the Prime Minister’s Office while the war cabinet convened. Supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

In late March, amid the Purim festivities, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated its intention to erect a Sukkah in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, commemorating the hostages.