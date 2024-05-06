From trauma to resilience: October 7 survivors join March of the Living at Auschwitz

In the quiet aftermath of terrorist attack in Kibbutz Be'eri, the scorched walls of a family home bear haunting handprints – desperate imprints left by residents, including children, seeking refuge from an onslaught by Hamas.

Similar marks of despair are etched into the walls of Auschwitz’s gas chambers, where countless victims left their final, terrifying touches. These visual echoes of hands tell a story of fear, survival, and an unyielding will to live.

For Thomas Hand, whose daughter Emily was dragged from safety on that fateful October day, the imagery of handprints in Be’eri, resonating with those in Auschwitz, highlights a raw, universal plea for life that transcends time and place.

A poignant connection

This connection becomes particularly poignant, reflecting a surname that now embodies a legacy of struggle and endurance.

As Emily slowly revealed the harrowing details of her days in captivity, her father perceived these revelations not just as a recounting of events but as a renewal of the resilient spirit that once fought for life against those very walls. Handprints on a wall at Auschwitz, March of the Living, May 6, 2024. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

Her experiences echo the voices from the past, urging remembrance and action. At the March of the Living event in Auschwitz, where survivors and their descendants walk the grounds of Auschwitz,

This march symbolizes a collective commitment to remember the past and fight against the darkness that once overshadowed so many lives, a commitment that Thomas deeply shares. As the world listens and as Emily finds her voice again, the hands from past and present merge into a powerful call to action.

These hands, whether marked by dust or carved into stone, serve as enduring symbols of survival and collective triumph. They guide us toward a future where such anguish is no more, inspiring hope and resolve for the coming generations.