Kibbutz Be'eri announced on Thursday that they will begin to clear out the ruins of the Ashlim neighborhood, a neighborhood that was devastatingly affected by the Hamas attack that took place on October 7.

This decision will be one of the many initiatives set to take place in the overall comprehensive plan that has been created for the kibbutz following the destruction caused by the attack.

The kibbutz's initiative to clear out the ruins will be carried out in cooperation with the Tekuma Authority and the Defense Ministry.

Rebuilding in the aftermath of destruction

The Tekuma Authority was established at the start of the Israel-Hamas war by Israel's government under the initiative of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are building and investing in our communities. In the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, at the start of the war, we established the 'Tekuma Authority.' We provided a massive budget to rebuild the communities and to ensure that nobody will be left behind," said Netanyahu in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office. Photos of the destruction in Kibbutz Be'eri taken in the beginning of November 2023. (credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)

"We are engaged not just in rebuilding the cities, the rural communities, and the local and regional councils, but that they will flourish and prosper for generations and surpass what was," Netanyahu added.

Following the October 7 attack in Kibbutz Be'eri, residents were evacuated primarily to the area of the Dead Sea. The goal is to allow their return to safe housing in the Kibbutz as soon as possible. Advertisement

This is not the first initiative in the attempt to rebuild the Kibbutz. Following the attack, teams of experts and volunteers have been working on its restoration daily. It is estimated that at least half of the kibbutz's buildings were burned to the ground.

According to Amit Solvy, the economic chairman of Kibbutz Be’eri, the estimated costs of repair would be as high as NIS 600 million ($159 million).