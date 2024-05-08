Israel Foreign Ministry: 'Recognizing a Palestinian state means rewarding Hamas for murder'

The Foreign Affairs Ministry published a video on Wednesday saying, “Recognizing a Palestinian state after the October 7th attacks, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, would be like handing over an Islamic state on a silver platter to Osama bin Laden after the September 11th attacks.”

The 40-second video shows clips of footage of Hamas terrorists on October 7 as text is superimposed, explaining why recognizing a Palestinian state is not a way to promote peace.

The video argues that recognizing a Palestinian state “means rewarding Hamas for murder” and that the best way to promote peace is “through direct negotiations, not through rewarding violence.”

The video concludes by urging the world to “pressure Hamas to surrender and release the hostages.” At the end, “Don’t reward Hamas, don’t reward Iran. Say no to terrorism” appears in white across a black background.

Foreign Minister Katz posts the video to X

Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, quoting the video in his caption.

Recognizing a Palestinian State after October 7 means rewarding Hamas for murdering over 1,000 Israelis. It means giving a prize to the Iranian Regime. It means living with the possibility of another October 7. The only way to promote peace is through direct… pic.twitter.com/DFRQiX91Vm — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 8, 2024

This video was published amid calls from leaders across Western countries for a two-state solution, meaning recognizing a Palestinian state.

FM Israel Katz tagged a series of world leaders in his tweet, including, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Secretary of State David Cameron, German FM Annalena Baerbock, Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamikawa Yoko, and several others.