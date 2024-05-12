Honor Israel's fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day through the FIDF virtual experience

With Israel's Remembrance Day coming up on Monday this week, the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) organization has introduced a new online virtual experience titled "Hall of Courage" that will allow Americans and Diaspora Jews to pay respect for those who lost their lives while serving in the IDF during the Israel-Hamas war.

The initiative created by the FIDF is a website that documents the biographies of every fallen soldier since the war began. People who enter the website that honors the soldiers can participate in an interactive journey as they read about the lives lost.

Those on the site can symbolically light virtual candles in their honor. They will also have a place to write personalized condolences to the loved ones left behind. The FIDF will then print the letters and hand-deliver them to the families.

The website is already active and features letters written by its users to the fallen soldiers. The fallen IDF soldiers, Shlomo Ben Nun, Kfir Yitzhak Franco, and Asaf Master (credit: IDF, JERUSALEM POST)

Bringing Jews together to honor Israel's fallen soilders

The initiative was created to bring Israel's Remembrance Day to Americans and Jews throughout the world. It will enable those who are not in Israel to stand with the country in solidarity and honor the legacies of the soldiers.

“We are profoundly grateful to every soldier who fell protecting the Jewish State and want to honor them all. This campaign is dedicated to the soldiers who gave their lives in Israel’s defense since October 7, the day of the deadliest terrorist attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Nadav Padan, FIDF’s National Director.

“Our goal is to ensure that American Jews can honor and understand the lives cut short and the worlds of possibility lost and to provide bereaved Israel Defense Forces (IDF) families with the largest outpouring of support and appreciation in history from supporters across the United States," Padan explained.

To be a part of the virtual experience, enter fidf.org/hallofcourage