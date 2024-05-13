IDF targets terror infrastructure in multi-brigade assault in Jabalya, Zeitun, Rafah Crossing areas

The IDF operated in Jabalya and other areas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, attacking over 150 targets throughout the Strip, the IDF reported on Sunday.

Brigade 98 began operating in Jabalya to target terrorists and dismantle Hamas infrastructure. Simultaneously, Brigade 162 maintained operations in the east and Rafah Border Crossing, while Forces 99 engaged in combat in the Zeitun area. The Air Force conducted airstrikes across the strip, targeting over 150 terror-related sites.

Brigade 98's operation in Jabalya followed intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and the reconstruction of Hamas infrastructure.

Before ground forces entered, Air Force fighter jets targeted approximately 30 terror sites, resulting in the elimination of multiple Hamas operatives.

IDF strikes Hamas

IDF soldier before operation in Gaza. Uploaded on 13/5/2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Meanwhile, Brigade 162, supported by IDF Intelligence and Shin Bet, operated in the eastern area of the Strip and Rafah Border Crossing, and Givati Brigade's combat engineers located and destroyed tunnel exits and rocket launchers aimed at Israel.

Unit 401's engineers identified and neutralized ten armed Hamas terrorists.

Air Force aircraft and ground teams were involved in the operation.

In Zeitun in the northern part of the strip, Brigade 99 forces continued operations against Hamas infrastructure and militants.

During combat, IDF soldiers eliminated several Hamas terrorists in face-to-face encounters, while Air Force airstrikes killed additional terrorists and destroyed weapons and terror infrastructure.

Air Force aircraft targeted and neutralized two terrorists who fired toward the operating forces in the area.

During the operation on Saturday, Air Force planes and fighter jets targeted and destroyed over 150 terror targets throughout the strip in coordination with ground forces.

Among the targets attacked were rocket launchers ready to fire, terrorist cells, ammunition warehouses, alongside military buildings, observation posts, tunnel exits, and other terror infrastructure.