IDF warns Hamas leaders: We're coming like a roaring flood

The IDF dropped leaflets in Arabic over the Jabalya in northern Gaza, warning Hamas leaders, "We are coming" on Monday, according to Palestinian social media.

إسرائيل تتصرف هكذا.. منشورات يلقيها الاحتلال على مخيم جباليا بالتهديد والوعيد مستخدمين شعارات عربية. pic.twitter.com/T76BfXetJN — Yasser (@Yasser_Gaza) May 13, 2024

The leaflets feature text over a picture of waves reading, "Oh Hamas leaders, we are coming. If you come back, we will come back. We will return like a roaring flood until the clear victory."

IDF operating to thwart Hamas return in Jabalya

On Saturday night, the IDF's 98th Division launched an operation in the Jabalya area due to intelligence that Hamas was reorganizing in the area.

IDF operates in Jabalya in Gaza, May 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF said Monday that Israeli forces had destroyed large amounts of underground infrastructure, and several Hamas terrorists were eliminated. In one airstrike in Jabalya, a Hamas building where a group of terrorists had gathered was destroyed.

In the Zaytoun neighborhood, just south of Jabalya, the IDF has been operating in recent days to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in the area.