Protesters call for Jewish settlement of Gaza during Sderot march

Organizers stated that thousands participated in the march, which will be followed by a rally for "coming home."

By EVE YOUNG
Updated: MAY 14, 2024 16:11
Protesters in Sderot gather for the 'Gaza March,' May 14, 2024 (photo credit: Via Maariv)
Protesters in Sderot gather for the 'Gaza March,' May 14, 2024
(photo credit: Via Maariv)

Protesters gathered in Sderot on Tuesday for the "Gaza March," a march supporting widespread Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip.

Among many organizations affiliated with the event were the settlement movement Nachala, Torat Lechima—an organization that works to increase the Jewish nature of the IDF—and the Homesh yeshiva.

Thousands participated, according to organizers, who said the march would be followed by a rally for "coming home."

MKs join in on the settlement calls

Family members of hostages held by Hamas, as well as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, are set to speak at a later occurring rally, said the organizers.

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf supported the march, calling for Israelis to join.

THE RUINS of the Sderot police station building, demolished by Israeli security forces after being severely damaged by Hamas, seen Oct. 21. (credit: FLASH90)
THE RUINS of the Sderot police station building, demolished by Israeli security forces after being severely damaged by Hamas, seen Oct. 21. (credit: FLASH90)

"This march embodies what God said to Abraham, our forefather," said Goldknopf, citing a bible passage about God giving the land to Abraham's offspring. 



