The great non-resignations, non-probe of Oct. 7 and the end of personal responsibility- analysis

If anyone had said on October 8 that only one of the major top Israeli officials responsible for the October 7 failure would have resigned seven months later and that no larger state inquiry would have even begun, most would have dismissed them as delusional.

On October 8, it seemed that the nation had so completely lost faith in its leadership that all of the top military and political leaders would be gone within months.

There was an early shift when all of the officials, including non-political ones like IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, indicated that they would resign, but only after wrapping up the invasion, which they estimated would take around three months.

This moved the earliest resignation time period from late October to sometime in January.

But in January when the IDF gained full operational control of northern Gaza and by February when it had full operational control of central and southern Gaza, other than Rafah, then top officials started to talk about the need to first get the hostages back and calm the northern border with Hezbollah. An Israeli soldier's rifle is silhouetted next to posters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 5, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

A change in attitude and approach

They no longer were giving deadlines.

By mid-spring though, Halevi said that he would publish an IDF probe of October 7 by mid-June.

This signalled that he and some other top IDF officials might resign with the publishing of that report.

Last month, IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva became the first top official from October 7 to resign.

If there was an expectation that this would start a wave of additional resignations, the wave never came to pass.

It seems that Halevi was pushed to resign “earlier” than others after being blamed for misjudging Iran’s readiness to fire around 350 aerial threats on April 13 following the IDF assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official Mohammed Reza Zahedi on April 1.

Only with this new and added failure plus a criticized leak statement about what Iran might do, along with October 7, was he forced out.

Halevi now seems to have no concrete end date and has appointed half a dozen new major generals to the high command, including replacing Haliva with Brig. Gen. Shlomo Binder.

Explaining his right to replace the high command despite responsibility for October 7, Halevi has said that the IDF cannot stay frozen for seven months.

But that answer simply exposes that Halevi has stayed on for a long time past when the war was supposed to end, let alone past October 7.

There have been no signs at all of a timeline for Shin bet Chief Ronen Bar to resign, though he also seemed to indicate soon after October 7 that he would.

Unlike the IDF, which has set mid-October for publishing its probe of its failures for mid-June, the Jerusalem Post has learned from the Shin Bet that its report will probably come out at a later date.

Moreover, if many thought that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant might resign due to October 7 based on a mixed statement he made of taking responsibility several months ago, now he has said he has no intention of stepping down.

Rather, he will wait for a state inquiry to prove him and see whether he can respond to those related questions about his responsibility for October 7.

The signs are that he will argue that he was not given sufficient intelligence from the IDF to know how dangerous things were on October 7.

He may also blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul campaign, which he opposed, for weakening the IDF in the eyes of all of Israel’s adversaries, including Hamas.

And this brings things full circle back to Netanyahu.

His decision not to take responsibility, to explicitly rule out resigning, and to push a constant campaign of stories to blame IDF intelligence for the October 7 failure was likely a turning point for all of the other key officials.

Maybe Halevi and Bar would have resigned earlier, but now they are justifying staying on longer to, in their view, prevent Netanyahu from politicizing the defense establishment in order to save his political skin. They also believe that with less independent defense chiefs, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich could gain greater control over national security policy – something they view with dread.

In turn, Netanyahu has not called directly for the top defense officials to resign (though some of his proxies have), probably hoping to avoid the possibility that they could counterattack against him to resign.

As a politician, Gallant was already less likely to resign than Halevi and Bar, and once it became clear that Netanyahu was not going to quit willingly, it became clear that the defense minister was also unlikely to go without a fight.

Ultimately, Halevi and Bar are both still expected to resign. But they may delay those moves for a few months or even several if they think they can reach a point where new elections may put in place a different prime minister, such as Benny Gantz.

At that point, they would have less fear of who Gantz might appoint to replace them, especially Halevi, who Gantz appointed as outgoing defense minister just before Netanyahu returned to power.

Where Gallant would be in this scenario is anyone’s guess as he might even cross the aisle and jump to a new party at some point, the Likud already being a party he jumped to after starting in the now long defunct Mosh Kahlon party.

The last factor impacting all of the possible resignations is a potential state inquiry. But that really is the last factor because it appears that Netanyahu will either not allow such a commission to come into existence, or that he would only allow it to be established in a way which would insulate him from political harm. In the one moment in January, when Halevi tried to add on a mini state inquiry aspect to the IDF's probe, Netanyahu sent the IDF chief a tidal wave of critics until the idea was killed and the IDF probe was kept clearly focused only on the military.

This means that a state inquiry might only be established by a future prime minister, at which point all of the relevant resignations may have taken place simply by a function of a huge amount of time having passed.

Whether such a state inquiry will restore a culture of taking responsibility among Israeli officials or will be too little too late to have a real impact is anyone’s guess.