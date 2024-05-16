'All light and good': Gilad Arye Boim one of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza friendly fire incident

Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim was named as one of the five IDF soldiers killed in the friendly fire disaster in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, which was cleared for publication on Thursday morning.

Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

His uncle, Maariv journalist Kalman Libeskind, described him as a “boy full of light and goodness.”

“Gilad, our beloved nephew, a boy full of light and goodness, a loyal soldier of this good country, was killed for defending our homeland,” Libeskind tweeted. “Am Yisrael Chai.”

The incident

Two IDF tanks killed five IDF soldiers and injured seven more in a friendly fire incident on Wednesday when they fired on a forward IDF battalion headquarters in Jabalya in northern Gaza.

The tanks were said to be under extreme pressure from dozens of rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the area.

The other four soldiers who were killed were:

Sergeant Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, from Eli, was a combat officer in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, from Karmiel, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah, 21, from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.