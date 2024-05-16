Fallen soldier Daniel Chemu was lifesaver, on and off the battlefield

Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias, was prone to saving lives - both on and off the battlefield.

Chemu, 20, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade, and was killed, along with four other soldiers, in a friendly fire incident on Wednesday. Seven other soldiers were injured in the incident.

Two IDF tanks fired on a forward IDF battalion headquarters in Jabalya in northern Gaza. The tanks were said to be under extreme pressure from dozens of rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the area.

Chemu, just before the war broke out, had saved a life off the battlefield by donating bone marrow and saving the life of a woman in desperate need of a transplant, Ezer Mizion, the Israeli health support organization, revealed Thursday shortly after the announcement of his death.

A few days before the outbreak of the war, Chemu received a call from Ezer Mizion telling him that he had been found suitable for donating bone marrow to a woman in her 60s who urgently needed a transplant to save her life.

Chemu, who joined the bone marrow pool when he enlisted in the IDF about a year ago, was found to be the only donor suitable for her, with a 100% match.

He immediately began all the preparatory tests needed before a transplant. He was supposed to begin the preparatory procedure on October 7 when Hamas terrorists massacred Israelis in southern Israel.

He fought in Sderot that day, as well as Kibbutz Be’eri and at the Nova rave. The transplant was consequently postponed.

Due to the urgency and fear for the patient's life, Ezer Mizion worked against the clock to secure the soldier's release so that he could make the donation. The association managed to contact his commanders in the field, who understood the enormous importance of saving lives and released Chemu for the sake of the donation.

On October 26, Chemu arrived at the Ezer Mizion in Oranit and donated bone marrow to a woman he had never met.

“Daniel fell in battle, but his life will continue to exist with the woman he saved,” Ezer Mizion said in a statement released shortly after the announcement of his death.

The other four soldiers killed on Wednesday morning were:

Sergeant Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, from Eli, was a combat officer in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, from Karmiel, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah, 21, from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.