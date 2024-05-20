Being Jewish today: What does it mean to be brave? - opinion

Our sages taught: “Nowadays, when a stranger comes seeking to convert, they say to him: ‘What have you seen to make you want to convert? Don’t you know that in these times the people of Israel are afflicted, outcast, downtrodden, and wandering, and sufferings are visited upon them?’ If he says: ‘I know, and I’m not worthy,’ they accept him immediately.” (Babylonian Talmud, Yevamot 47a)

At bedtime the other day, I received two pieces of news almost simultaneously.

First, I learned that one of my children’s schools had been visited by the bomb squad earlier that day after an unattended, suspicious object was found, which the security guard believed could pose a threat to the children. The police raced over and, acting exactly as they should, promptly detonated the unclaimed backpack, raining popcorn, ramen noodles, and homework all over the street. As I was struggling to wrap my head around this anecdote and mount an appropriate response as a parent, I was forwarded an email reporting that a car sporting a Palestinian flag had attempted to run down two visibly Jewish children in my former hometown in the United States. As far as I am aware, the driver remains at large.

The convergence of these two stories is important because it highlights that while it has become fashionable to write about rifts between American Jewry and Israel, there is an inextricable link between these two communities – my two communities. They are both facing a common threat, though I fear that they both gravely misunderstand its nature.

I’ll start closer to home, where it has become current to talk about the “day after” Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas. A “day after” implies a crisis that has a beginning, a middle, and an end. I will admit that I bristle at this framing because of the bias that it reveals. THE WRITER visits a Bedouin community in the Negev. (credit: Yaki Hepstein )

Talking about a “day after” presupposes that politicians and diplomats will be able to bring about a resolution to this waking nightmare. But that’s not the case here. While we all understand that there’s going to be a point at which the reservists are cleared to go on vacation, those who are internally displaced will leave the hotels to go back home, and so on, talk of a “day after” misunderstands the nature of our crisis.

There can be no post-traumatic stress when the precipitating trauma is ongoing

October 7 involved political and military failures and resulted in severe economic, humanitarian, and social consequences. The murderers should be sent straight to hell. The leaders on whose watch this occurred must be held accountable. We should build better sensors and taller fences. We should do a lot of things to improve our lot and to make it harder for our enemies to kill us. But none of these steps will actually solve anything. Take all these steps, and then watch as November 8 unfolds; followed by December 9.

And this is the point, October 7 isn’t a bug, a deviation from history, or even a discrete historical event, it is history itself. Read Jeremiah. Read Josephus. Read the Talmud. Our fate is a permanent struggle against enemies who seek to obliterate us. “In every generation, they rise against us to destroy us.” (Passover Haggadah)

See pharaonic Egypt; the Neo-Assyrian Empire; the Babylonian Empire; the Achaemenid Empire; the Seleucids; the Flavian Dynasty; the Crusaders; the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabel; the Cossacks; the Nazis; the Soviets; the Baathists; the Salafis. The names and the technology may change – but it’s really all the same. It is the virus of antisemitism, a cosmic evil that haunts us all.

This is not a problem to solve or a storm that will pass. Rather, it is the essential Israeli – and Jewish – condition. This is our fate. This is our reality, not just in Israel but across the world. This is the real story of October 7 and there is no “day after” in this context. We will win this battle, yes, but there is no diplomatic, philanthropic, or political solution to the war in which we find ourselves.

I see a similar misunderstanding with respect to the discourse surrounding antisemitism abroad. I am appalled – but not surprised – to see the paroxysms of violence unfolding across the US, especially on college campuses (with my alma mater at the epicenter of the cataclysm). I am inspired by the committed and passionate Jewish students who are bravely facing down bigoted peers and violent mobs. And I am moved by the outpouring of energy from leaders across sectors who are motivated to try and do something about this eruption of antisemitism.

But, and I say this with love, we’re going about this all wrong.

We are turning to the politicians to demand safety. We are asking bureaucrats and university administrators to grant protection. We are imploring those with funding to write checks to stop antisemitism. All this talk of safety and security betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of the Jewish condition, Jewish history, and Jewish destiny (and really, that of humanity itself).

The Jewish condition is to live with a mountain dangling over our heads and with our enemies arrayed about us. There is no place, none, where Jews are safe. Safety is an illusion. It is a pipe dream. It is a lie — perhaps even a noble one — that we tell our children to help them (and ourselves) sleep better at night. There is safety in the grave. Everything that precedes it is characterized by risk, uncertainty, and danger.

It makes sense that we might have allowed ourselves to think otherwise. Many Jews (particularly those of us who spent our formative years in the US) until recently enjoyed a “vacation from history,” fostering the belief that safety was possible, that it couldn’t happen here, that maybe all of this was finally over.

Whatever is left of that illusion has long since been shattered. It is happening in the US. American Jews are in danger. This is our essential condition. This is the water in which we swim.

Some of us are angry about this. Others are depressed. Some of us are in denial. Others are bargaining. But we’re all grieving. And at the end of the day, the unavoidable and inescapable truth that we must accept boils down to this:

Your children are not safe. Neither are mine. Now what?

The writer, who made aliyah during COVID, is originally from Boston and now lives in Jerusalem with his wife and three young children.