Drone lands in northern Israel, US calls on Hamas to free hostages

IDF conducting targeted raids in eastern Rafah, May 18, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF troops launched targeted raids into Rafah, aiming to destroy and disrupt terror infrastructure, according to an IDF statement on Saturday.

Soldiers from the 401st Brigade's combat team launched raids deep into eastern Rafah.

The troops targeted terror infrastructure and buildings used by Hamas to fire on IDF troops.

About 50 Hamas fighters were eliminated in the fighting.

Dozens of tunnel shafts are being explored and mapped in preparation for their destruction.

Hundreds of pieces of terror infrastructure have been destroyed, including weapons production sites and rocket launching sites.