IDF finds footage of former hostages Ela, Dafna Elyakim in Gaza

The IDF released footage soldiers found of former hostages Ela and Dafna Elyakim in Gaza on Sunday.

The footage shows Ela, an eight-year-old resident of Nahal Oz, in a video seemingly filmed by Hamas asking for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to free her and noting that she was "being held hostage by Hamas."

A banner of Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades was displayed behind Ela.

Elyakim sisters released in November

The Elyakim sisters were released as part of the hostage release and ceasefire deal in late November and reunited with their mother, Maayan Zin.

Ela Elyakim, an eight-year-old resident of Nahal Oz, in a video seemingly filmed by Hamas while she was being held hostage in Gaza. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The sisters were kidnapped from their father, Noam's, house in Nahal Oz on October 7th. Noam's body was found later, while Ela and Dafna were taken hostage. Noam's partner, Dikla, and her son Tomer were killed by Hamas terrorists during the massacre.

The terrorists who kidnapped Ela and Dafna broadcast the attack on Facebook Live.