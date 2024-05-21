Mayor of Sderot: 'The leadership of the country abandoned us for years'

Alon Davidi, Mayor of Sderot, harshly criticized Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday morning following his harsh words against the prime minister and his political performance. Davidi spoke about the situation of residents of the South, some of whom have returned to their homes but continue to live with sporadic rocket fire from Gaza.

"I watched the political speech of the defense minister with concern. After dozens of rockets were fired at the city of Sderot, instead of informing us that he was going to instruct the IDF to stay in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and prevent the strengthening and return of Hamas to act, I heard a political speech. It was a bit strange," he said at the beginning of the conversation.

"I am a Zionist Jew who loves the city of Sderot, our country, the IDF, and everyone," Davidi continued. "So do all the residents of Sderot. I didn't call on anyone to come back, and I didn't tell anyone not to come back. The leadership of the country abandoned us for years. Since 2001, this is our reality. The leadership of the country and the army abandoned us on October 7, and what I am asking of them is not to abandon us again."

Following a critical comment about Gantz, Davidi said, "I simply try to understand what kind of lunatic imagines that if he spends a million shekels due to Hamass' threat to the northern Gaza Strip, it will do good? To bring in the Palestinian Authority and all kinds of factors and think it will be good? At least take responsibility. If you are already exploiting the residents, then give answers to the residents of the North. Yesterday, fifty percent of school students in Sderot did not come. Where is the statement of the defense minister? Neither he nor the prime minister ever address the residents of the north or the residents of the south. When they do, it is only on a statistical level."

Alon Davidi (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Davidi's analysis of the actions of the current government

"The main problem is what is the alternative," he continued. "When I hear Gantz and Ashkenazi, and I see that they already wanted to end the war, who do I have to support? As long as this war continues, it is our only chance to defeat Hamas and ensure that Jihad will be defeated. I say we need to continue this war, but much stronger. This war is dragging on. Military actions that should take days are turning into months. For years, the government of Israel, along with the military worldview of the chief of staff, ignored fundamental aspects of security."

Davidi continued, "The only terrorist killed by the Netanyahu government was aiming towards Ashdod, where they needed to bring Netanyahu down. Look at what's happening in Yavne, suddenly they are taking action. Despite our desire to be in good contact with the Americans, Europeans, and Arabs, our neighbors do not operate according to our codes or our rationality. They are willing to sacrifice their lives. I am surprised at Gantz. I do not give political ratings - what interests me is the level of achievements the politicians display. Let us understand that if we are not hit and defeated strongly, we will have a very big problem."