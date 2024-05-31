'Decisive and total': Former MK explains what is delaying the fight in the North

Haim Ramon, a former Knesset member, recently spoke on 103FM radio about the growing tensions on the northern border and potential war with Lebanon.

Ramon stated, "We will move towards a ceasefire in Lebanon once we achieve a ceasefire or end the war in Gaza. The intention is not to open a full-scale war in the North. Our war plan against Hezbollah is a plan that will come decisively and totally in Lebanon. It won't be some kind of second Lebanon War, where we enter, operate, and take close to four or five weeks to complete the mission."

"Therefore, the situation there and the political echelon do not want, and in my opinion rightfully so, to open a full-scale war in the North before we have made significant changes in Gaza. When there was a ceasefire in Gaza with the first release of captives, the North was completely calm. Unfortunately, we have failed to achieve the goals set by the cabinet."

The government and the cabinet determined that we needed to demolish both the military aspect of Hamas and the civilian aspect of Hamas. So far, we haven't done either. In order to bring down Hamas, we need to conquer the Gaza Strip. If we don't, Hamas will return when the IDF completely pulls out of Gaza."

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu (left), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (right), and Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz hold a news conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv in November. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The government's responsibility for failures in Gaza

"During Operation Protective Edge, when a minister or two said, 'Let's destroy Hamas militarily,' the IDF said that it would cost at least 500 casualties. At that time, Hamas was much weaker than it is today. In the end, Hamas remained in Gaza. Gaza should have been militarily occupied. A military government should have been established temporarily with the US and the moderate Arab countries.

Ramon concluded, "Unfortunately, the political cowardice of the governmental echelon, led by Yoav Gallant, who is responsible for both the failed military plan and the army's opposition to any military government, ultimately strengthened Hamas. The prime minister and the cabinet approved the plans and are responsible along with Gallant.

I really hope that both Gallant and Netanyahu will draw the appropriate conclusions and resign. If not, they should stand for re-election to see if the people will trust them."