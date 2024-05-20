Salman Rushdie: Palestinian state would become 'Taliban-like,' satellite of Iran

Indian-British author Salman Rushdie warned that while he supports the idea of a separate Palestinian state, such a state now would be "run by Hamas" and would be "Taliban-like," in an interview with the German rbb24 TV channel on Sunday.

Rushdie, who teaches at NYU, said that while he supports the right of students to protest, it's also necessary to ensure that other students are not made to feel unsafe and that demonstrations don't slide into antisemitic discourse.

"It's very difficult to balance that. Different university administrations have dealt with this differently, some better, some worse. Letting armed police attack students isn't a good idea, I think, but on the other hand, occupying and damaging college buildings isn't a good idea either," said Rushdie.

"The fact is that any normal person can only be shocked by what is happening in Gaza, by the extent of the innocent deaths. But I think the demonstrators could also mention Hamas because it all started with them and Hamas is a terrorist organization. And it's strange that a young progressive student politician supports a fascist terrorist group, because that's what they do in a way. They demand 'free Palestine,' liberate Palestine," added the author. Muslim protesters hold placards as they march to US embassy during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2007. Hundreds of protesters on Friday protested at the British and US embassies in support of the dismissed Hamas-led government in the Palestinian Territories. (credit: REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim)

"I have been in favor of a separate Palestinian state most of my life. Since the 1980s. But if there were a Palestinian state now, it would be run by Hamas and we would have a Taliban-like state. A satellite state of Iran. Is this what the progressive movements of the Western Left want to create?"

'There aren't a lot of deep thoughts' about a Palestinian state

Rushdie argued that "there aren't a lot of deep thoughts about it," saying that the demands for a Palestinian state are "an emotional reaction to the deaths in Gaza."

"That's OK. But when it slides into antisemitism and sometimes even support for Hamas, then it becomes problematic," said Rushdie.

Rushdie also stressed that while religious fanaticism and radical Islam are dangerous, the greatest danger to the free world is "growing populism combined with ignorance."

"We live in times where, thanks to new media, it is very easy to spread lies. And a large portion of people accept these lies," said Rushdie, pointing to claims made about the 2020 elections that it had been "stolen" from former president Donald Trump. "Lies are everywhere and they spread easier and faster today. Perhaps in the age of lies in which we live, literature has the task of reminding people what truth is."

Rushdie was stabbed by an assailant named Hadi Matar in 2022 in Chautauqua, New York. The trial of Matar is expected to start in the late summer this year. Matar was sympathetic to the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on social media. His mother, Silvana, told US media after the attack that he had changed after returning from a trip in 2018 to visit his father in southern Lebanon, a stronghold of support for Hezbollah.

In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa ordering Rushdie's execution in response to a novel written by Rushdie called "The Satanic Verses" which some saw as disrespecting Muhammad.