Body of hostage Orión Hernandez Radoux recovered from Gaza after months of captivity

The body of 30-year-old Orión Hernandez Radoux, a French-Mexican citizen, was found and returned to Israel on Thursday night after having been held in Gaza fro over seven months.

Hernandez was the partner of Shani Louk, whose body was also taken hostage and found last week in Jabalya. The two were at the Nova festival when they were murdered on October 7.

Texts in Arabic were sent from his phone after the attack.

Please share: I need your help…Orion Hernandez Radoux, 31 years old, the father of a little girl, and the partner of Shani Louk who was murdered while he was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas from the Nova festival.Orion is Mexican and French, he was a tourist in Israel and has no… pic.twitter.com/KxuPFE1qwT — סתיו שפיר Stav Shaffir (@StavShaffir) November 29, 2023

Non-Israeli

Hernandez, a music producer and father of one, was not Israeli. He attended the Nova as a tourist.