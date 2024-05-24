Body of hostage Orión Hernandez Radoux recovered from Gaza after months of captivity

The partner of Shani Louk, a French-Mexican citizen, was found dead in Gaza and returned to Israel.

The body of 30-year-old Orión Hernandez Radoux, a French-Mexican citizen, was found and returned to Israel on Thursday night after having been held in Gaza fro over seven months.

Hernandez was the partner of Shani Louk, whose body was also taken hostage and found last week in Jabalya. The two were at the Nova festival when they were murdered on October 7. 

Texts in Arabic were sent from his phone after the attack.

Non-Israeli

Hernandez, a music producer and father of one, was not Israeli. He attended the Nova as a tourist. 



