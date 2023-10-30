Israeli-German Shani Louk's body found, family confirms

The body of Israeli-German citizen Shani Louk, who was believed to have been kidnapped alive amid Hamas's assault on the music festival in Reim, was found on Monday, with Louk's sister, Adi, confirming Shani's death on Instagram.

Louk was seen in footage shared on the day of the attack laying motionless in the back of a truck after being kidnapped and brought into Gaza. It was unclear if she was alive in the video, although Louk's mother stated a few days later that she was alive and being held in a hospital in Gaza. Louk's mother, Ricarda, told the German RTL/ntv that she was informed on Sunday that her daughter was no longer alive.

It is as of yet unclear if earlier reports about Louk being held alive in Gaza were incorrect. It is also unclear where Louk's body was found and if she has been returned to Israel.

Louk was attending the Supernova music festival near Reim on October 7 when Hamas terrorists launched their assault, killing over 260 civilians at the festival. A graffiti for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 27, 2023 (credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Louk's boyfriend, Mexican national Orión Hernández Radoux, is also believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in the assault. Texts in Arabic were sent from his phone after the attack.