'Israel won't stop until we make it': Francesca Albanese calls for sanctions on Israel

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, called for international sanctions, embargoes, and suspensions of relations with Israel in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

The UN official asserted in her post that the only way Israel would cease its campaign to uproot Hamas from the southern Gazan city of Rafah is if it were forced to stop.

Let's be clear. As the ICJ orders Israel to stop its offensive in Rafah, Israel intensifies its attacks on it.The news I am receiving from the people trapped therein are terrifying. Be sure: Israel will not stop this madness until WE make it stop. Member states must impose… https://t.co/64SQbOKNXz — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 24, 2024

“Be sure: Israel will not stop this madness until WE make it stop. Member states must impose #sanctions, arms embargo and suspend diplo/political relations with Israel till it ceases its assault.”

Albanese comments come after Israel said that it would continue its military offensive against Hamas in Rafah regardless of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict that Israel must halt its actions in the city.

Israel has affirmed that it would continue its campaign and has accused the ICJ of disregarding its right to self-defense. Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a press conference following a meeting with Egyptian delegations to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Cairo. April 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

On Thursday, Reuters reported that an Israeli government spokesperson stated, "No power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza."

Disagreements related to significance of ICJ verdict

Further, Israel and Jewish organizations around the globe have, in the wake of the ICJ’s decision, argued that the IDF’s actions in Rafah do not and would not violate the ICJ order provided it took the required steps to prevent harm to civilians in the Strip.

Albanese, however, firmly rejected the notion that the ICJ order did not require Israel to cease military operations in Rafah in her post.

“Let's be clear. As the ICJ orders Israel to stop its offensive in Rafah, Israel intensifies its attacks on it,” she wrote.

Albanese has long been a prominent critic of Israel and has faced accusations of antisemitism for her comments and stances pertaining to the Jewish state.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, who has made headlines in recent months for controversial statements related to the Israel-Hamas war, has blocked the Jerusalem Post on X.

Rina Bassist and Michael Starr contributed to this report.