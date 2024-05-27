Can Israel’s ‘security zone’ in Lebanon teach us about Gaza? - analysis

In Gaza today, Israel is operating in various areas. In Southern Gaza, the IDF is operating in the Rafah area, where it began an offensive on May 7. In Jabalya, the IDF’s 98th division is also uprooting terrorism. Meanwhile, in the Netzarim corridor, two IDF brigades are securing an area south of Gaza City. The Netzarim corridor is now a unique area in Gaza. It is the one area the IDF has continually operated in since October. It is an area that is cleared of terrorists. The IDF can operate here more easily because Hamas cannot return.

Some analysts have wondered if this might be a prelude to managing the war with Hamas the way terror threats in the West Bank are confronted. It is also worth asking whether this area might become similar to the security zone Israel once ran in southern Lebanon from the 1980s to 2000. Arab News asked this question back in December about Israel’s operations in Gaza, ‘Can an Israeli security zone succeed in Gaza when it failed in southern Lebanon?’ It is worth asking this even more now as we know more than back then.

The Netzarim corridor is important because it cuts off northern Gaza from central Gaza. It was captured in the early days of the ground maneuver in Gaza in late October and early November. The 36th division secured the area first. Later, other units rotated in and out. The Nahal brigade played a key role and then the 679th Yiftah reserve armored brigade and 2nd Carmeli reserve infantry brigade have been playing a role over the last weeks.

As units rotate in and out, the corridor is changing. Roads and other improvements are taking place. Terrorist infrastructure is being uprooted. Recently, the IDF said that “the 679th Brigade Combat Team has been operating in the Gaza Strip for the past few weeks. Israeli soldiers work on an APC near the Gaza border, in Israel, May 27, 2024 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Over the past week, the troops have been operating in the area of Sabra in the center of the Gaza Strip, aiming to destroy terrorist infrastructure, eliminate terrorists, and locate and destroy terror tunnels.” This important operation saw IDF engineers destroy an 800-meter tunnel that was 18 meters deep.

If Netzarim and other aspects of Gaza have lessons from the Lebanon war, what might they be? In 2022, the Israel Affairs journal sought to have experts weigh in on this issue. A call for research papers noted, “the 15 years of fighting in the Security Zone were rarely mentioned within Israeli society, let alone in the academic sphere. Only in recent years has the Israeli public become aware of this period after many soldiers who served in the Security Zone began sharing their memories through books and social media. The campaign to raise awareness of the period successfully ended when, in March 2021, Israel officially recognized this period as one of warfare. This special issue aims to interdisciplinarily bridge the gap in the academic discourse regarding the war in the Security Zone."

Israel's security zone in southern Lebanon

Israel controlled a piece of southern Lebanon that was designed to keep terrorists away from the border. The zone included up to 150,000 civilians in numerous villages. These included Lebanese Christians, Muslims and other religious groups. This is different than Gaza where there are some 2 million people. Israel has eschewed operating among civilians in Gaza or ruling over them, or even being among them with heavy forces. Israel calls on civilians to evacuate areas of Gaza before it operates in areas. In this sense, it is hard to see how Netzarim or other areas become similar to Lebanon at all. In addition, in Lebanon, Israel had local allies in the South Lebanon Army, a paramilitary group in southern Lebanon that had thousands of members. The IDF footprint in southern Lebanon was relatively light, with up to several thousand troops or less.

These major differences mean that currently, what Israel is doing in Gaza is very different than Lebanon. However, there may be learning experiences that could help inform what Israel does next. So far, Israel is searching for a strategy in Gaza. One issue that the IDF faces if they remain in permanent locations in Gaza will be that Hamas will seek to learn from this and target the forces. Hamas will also innovate and change its tactics. For now, the IDF is winning tactically. The IDF wins the battles, Hamas seeks to win the long war. The question facing the planners in Netzarim and elsewhere is how to change that model. In Southern Lebanon, when the IDF entered, the locals generally greeted Israel positively. When the IDF left in 2000, Hezbollah took over. Israel entered Gaza with Hamas in control. The goal should be to leave Gaza with Hamas no longer in control, not with Hamas empowered.