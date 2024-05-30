South African Jewish community condemns president's chants of 'From the river to the sea'

South Africa's Board of Deputies (SAJBD) slammed earlier this week South African president Cyril Ramaphosa for chanting "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free," at the African National Congress (ANC) election rally on Saturday.

This is South Africa’s president leading a genocidal chant - “From the River to the Sea” - at a political rally. pic.twitter.com/EfjWpUkA6s — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 26, 2024

The board released a statement which read, "The President of the ruling ANC party and the Head of State of a democratic country has called for the elimination of the only Jewish State in the culmination of the ANC President’s election speech made to thousands of ANC members and on National television.

"He uses the populist slogan, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be Free,' which is widely regarded as a call to genocide of the Jewish people. The call to remove all Jews from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea equates to removing all Jews from Israel. The slogan and its call for the destruction of the Jewish State has its origin in the Hamas Charter, with its goal to see Israel as `Judenfrei’ or Jew free," the statement continued.

Delegates attend a ruling on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza as part of a larger case brought before the Hague-based court by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, Netherlands May 24, 2024. (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

The board then reflected on the hypocritical nature of the president's remarks which stand in complete contrast with the South African government's "commitment to a 'Two State Solution.'" As such, the board asked, "How does a sitting president reject his own government and own party’s international relations policy?"

'President looking to cause discord'

The president's comment, SAJBD added, "reconfirms our understanding that President Ramaphosa and his government are not looking for a peaceful solution to the tragic conflict, but rather to cause discord among fellow South Africans against its Jewish community."

During a speech made at the rally, Ramaphosa can be seen chanting twice, "Free free Palestine," followed by the aforementioned slogan, "From the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free."

Ramaphosa's address comes amid South Africa's sharp criticism of Israel's war in Gaza and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In April it was reported that following a December meeting with the SAJBD which was supposed to focus on antisemitism, the president's office issued a statement condemning "the genocide that is being inflicted against the people of Palestine."

Ron Kampeas contributed to this article.