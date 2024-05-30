Hostage's father brings aid to Kerem Shalom for captive son's birthday

On the birthday of Israeli hostage Eitan Mor, who is currently held in Hamas captivity, his family went to the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing with basic necessities such as food in an attempt to have them sent over to him, the Tikva (Hope) Forum said on Thursday.

Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing to bring humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medicine, to Palestinians in Gaza.

Attempting to bring basic necessities to his son, Mor's father, Zvika Mor, explained, "We came here to ask that they give him the most basic things. If humanitarian aid is being delivered from here, there is nothing more humanitarian than doing this."

Family of Israeli hostage Eitan Mor singing "Happy Birthday" to him on his birthday, as they attempt to bring over aid at the Kerem Shalom Crossing (Credit: TIKVA FORUM)

Attempting to bring aid to his son at the Kerem Shalom Crossing

Mor searched the crossing for a truck driver who would be willing to bring in the basic items along with his son's tefillin. He planned on giving a picture of his son to the driver so that the driver would be able to recognize his son and provide him with the aid.

"I will get a picture of Eitan in return [from the driver], and that way, I will be able to know at least that Eitan is eating, even if it's just a picture of him eating an apple. I don't know what's been happening with my son for such a long time. Over 230 days," Mor said. Zvika Mor, a father of one of the hostages, addresses students at the Jerusalem College of Technology. (credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)

"We don't know if he's eating. We don't know if he's drinking. We don't know if he can sleep at all," Mor continued.

The family celebrated Mor's birthday at the crossing, holding flags of Israel with them, balloons, and sang "Happy Birthday" in unity. They held signs that read, "Eitan, we are waiting for your return home."