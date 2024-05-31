Israeli delegation to WHO introduces amendment to resolution calling to free Gaza hostages

The Israeli delegation to the World Health Organization succeeded to introduce on Thursday an amendment to the Israel-Hamas war resolution which included a demand for the unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas.

The original resolution did not refer to the actions of Hamas or the developments that led to the situation in the Gaza Strip, which prompted the Israeli delegation in Geneva to submit the amendment, Ynet noted in their report.

The amendment put forth by the Israeli delegation condemned Hamas's use of health facilities, including ambulances and hospitals for terror purposes, while putting the civilian population at risk.

50 countries supported the amendment, and it was immediately included in the text, Ynet also reported. The Palestinians, along with their supporters, refused to vote in favor of the resolution that called for the release of the hostages, and were working to cancel it. ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR Meirav Eilon Shahar addresses the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, last month, sitting in front of former hostages Raz Ben Ami (left) and Aviva Siegel. (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva was quoted by Ynet as calling for all countries and the World Health Organization to condemn Hamas’s terrorist attacks and their exploitation of hospitals and ambulances for terrorist purposes.

WATCH as the Egyptian Ambassador calls for the withdrawal of THEIR OWN initiative @WHO, after Member States approved (50-44) an Israeli amendment calling for the immediate release of the hostages and condemning, for the first time, the use of hospitals by terorrist organisations.… pic.twitter.com/oMuTSeQNcY — Israel in UN/Geneva | #BringThemHome (@IsraelinGeneva) May 30, 2024

Shahar stated, “Any decision that doe not call for the immediate release of the hostages and condemns the exploitation of health facilities by Hamas – is tantamount to a moral failure of the organization. I thank the 50 countries that chose not to ignore the fate of the 125 hostages left in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza.”

WHO must recognize that hostages 'denied all their rights'

She elaborated on the plight of the hostage, stating, “For eight months now, the hostages have been denied all their rights, especially basic rights related to health."

Israel’s Health Minister Uriel Busso responded to the decision on Thursday, stating, "Our message is clear and I am happy that many countries in the World Health Organization understand it: The State of Israel is at war against a cruel and cynical terrorist organization that holds our hostages in Gaza. They must be released. I congratulate the members of the delegation and all those involved in the work for an important and historic political achievement which was achieved with great effort.”