IDF eliminates Nukhba terrorist in Rafah area, locates tunnels and weapons

During operations in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, IDF troops of the 162nd Division located many weapons, among which were long-range rockets, RPGs, and explosives, the military said on Friday.

In central Rafah, troops of the Givati, Nahal and 401st Brigades found tunnel shafts, weapons, and rocket launchers. In addition, forces destroyed a Hamas weapons storage facility.

The military further stated that in the same area, an Israel Air Force aircraft killed a Nukhba terrorist. IDF operates in the Gaza Strip. May 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF destroys hundreds of meters of terror tunnels

In eastern Jabalya, troops of the 98th Division and engineering forces demolished tunnel routes that were hundreds of meters long and eliminated terrorists. Via aircraft fire, the IDF also targeted Hamas terrorists in the area.

In parallel, forces of the 679th Brigade operated in central Gaza, where an aircraft killed terrorists who were in the vicinity of the troops.

In the past day, the military noted, jets attacked many terror targets through Gaza, which included terror cells, terror infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, and military compounds.