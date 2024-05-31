IDF wraps up second Jabalya invasion after three weeks

The IDF on Friday concluded its second invasion of Jabalya in northern Gaza after approximately three weeks, dating back to around May 11.

According to the IDF, during the operation, it destroyed 12 kilometers of Hamas tunnels, killed between 300-500 terrorists, and, as already reported, found and returned the remains of seven hostages who had been taken and killed by Hamas on October 7.

Previously, the IDF fought in Jabalya from November through late December, with the military declaring operational control over the entire northern Gaza area by mid-January.

Despite that declaration, the IDF has now had to return to northern Gaza with large forces twice: once in mid-March to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the second time to Jabalya.

More than half of remaining hostages presumed dead

Although the IDF celebrated the return of the seven Israeli hostage bodies, statements by IDF commanders that ongoing operations were bringing Israel closer to a return of dozens or more living hostages (more than half of the remaining around 130 hostages are assumed dead according to sources which have discussed the issue with the Jerusalem Post under conditions of anonymity) seemed to be contradicted by zero actual progress on that count since late November. Smoke rises following an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, May 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Rami Zohod BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Moreover, Hamas appears to have hardened its negotiating position even as the IDF has taken over most of Rafah, including Hamas's last tunnels to rearm, which had crossed into Egypt.

The IDF said that the Jabalya fighting included over 341 attacks on IDF forces in the first week by anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades.

In the first five days alone, IDF forces were hit by over 120 anti-tank missiles.

Significant portions of the fighting were underground, with the IDF saying that Jabalya had the largest remaining Hamas tunnel network in Gaza.

Despite eliminating much of the network, IDF officials have said eliminating the entire network could take years.

In addition, the IDF said it carried out over 200 air strikes against Hamas during the Jabalya operation.