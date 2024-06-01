Watch: Nahal soldiers discover explosive booby-trapped house in Rafah

The combat team of the Nahal Brigade, led by Division 162, has continued to operate in the Rafah area over the last few days, the IDF said on Saturday.

IDF soldiers have located numerous weapons, including a launcher with six barrels aimed at Israeli territory, dozens of grenades, explosives, Kalashnikovs, magazines, and vests.

Additionally, IDF soldiers used a drone to scan for suspicious activity and discovered a house rigged with explosive barrels that were ready to be detonated.

Additional terror tunnels in Rafah

The soldiers have identified numerous tunnels in the area and have encountered and killed terrorists underground in the tunnels.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The brigade has also destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Rafah, including positions from which anti-tank fire was directed at IDF soldiers.

They also destroyed stored weapons and sniper positions and killed terrorists that were deemed as a threat to soldiers in the area.