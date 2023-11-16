Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's residence in Gaza hit in airstrike

The residence of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which was used as terrorist infrastructure, was hit by an airstrike on Wednesday night as IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip, the IDF revealed.

Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, is based in Qatar but his Gaza residence often served as a meeting point for Hamas's senior leadership to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Cache of weapons found by the IDF in Shati camp, November 16, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The Israeli military also announced that during the battle to control the Shati refugee camp, IDF troops located and destroyed a Hamas naval forces weapons cache, containing diving gear, explosive devices, and weapons.

IDF troops also struck terrorists and located weapons including explosive belts, explosive barrels, RPGs, anti-tank missiles, comms equipment, and intelligence documents.

Fallen soldiers Advertisement

The IDF also announced two fallen officers on Thursday morning. Captain Asaf Master and Captain Kfir Itzhak Franco were named by the IDF as having fallen in battle in Gaza.

Master, 22, from Kibbutz Bahan, was a captain in the 601st Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Armored Brigade.Franco, also 22 and from Jerusalem, was a captain in the 51st Battalion, 401st "Iron Tracks" Armored Brigade. He is survived by grandparents, parents, and two sisters. He was engaged to be married.