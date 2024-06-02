Let October 7 failure lead to a stronger military, government, and people - opinion

In the year preceding the coronavirus pandemic, social gatherings were common, fun, and also routine. Yet during one such gathering at a Tel Aviv apartment, the conversation took a somber turn.

A guest, consumed by the news of regional strife, invariably inquired about our safety. Our collective response never wavered: “The IDF will shield us; we harbor no fear.” This conviction was unshaken until the events of October 7 forced a confrontation with the disquieting reality of the neighborhood we live in.

The lapses of October 7 and the subsequent revelations of ignored warnings by our political leaders have eroded broad confidence. The politicization of judicial matters, the misallocation of military forces, and the disregard for security alerts coming from Gaza have not only prolonged the conflict and displaced countless individuals from the North but have also cast a pall over the Israeli spirit and Judaism worldwide.

Despite an inspiring influx of international volunteers bolstering our resolve, conversations with IDF members, elderly citizens who have experienced it all before, and these volunteers reveal an underlying despondency.

Life’s daily rhythms persist, yet they are punctuated by a pervasive low level of gloom, exacerbated by the International Criminal Court’s recent rulings, the United Nations’s order to stop the Rafah action even though dead hostages' bodies were recovered beneath UN buildings, the recognition of a Palestinian state by three European nations, and the escalating violence at university protests in the US and Europe, coupled with incessant rocket and drone assaults from Hezbollah and the Houthis. A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

Amid this turmoil, hope flourishes. A testament to this was a visit to Tzomet Shuva, where two American women, unfamiliar with Hebrew, displayed remarkable dedication, providing soldiers with supplies and support. Their efforts, alongside the profound gratitude witnessed at several army outposts, and the resilience of farmers in the South, affirm the benevolence of our people.

However, these acts of kindness are juxtaposed with a growing skepticism toward our government’s strategies. Engaging with seasoned military personnel both within Israel and the United States unearths deep concerns over the conduct of the war. A prevailing sense is that Hamas, through strategic victories, has positioned us at a greater risk for future conflicts.

They have provided a wide opening to antisemitism internationally. All of which plays into the narrative that Israel has the most right-wing government in its history while ignoring the vicious, horrific goals of Hamas and, indeed, all the Iranian proxies seeking to eradicate our state and as many Jews as they can kill. Those who want to study the “root cause” of the Hamas attacks have no clear understanding of the situation.

More physical security

THE ONLY place to start to secure Israel’s borders is a physical barrier, or a fence, or an attack-proof wall with more technology. To give confidence to the Israeli border communities, this must happen immediately and if this doesn’t happen, Israel faces the next huge risk – loss of almost a third of the country as borders shrink under bombardment. This is unthinkable.

But even a solid wall is not a panacea. The border must have a sophisticated multi-layering of the latest in security technologies and be unpredictably but consistently lethal to the enemy. Israel must eliminate the incentives for terrorists’ breakthroughs and crossings. These discussions are ongoing, and even though the price tag is skyrocketing, for Israel, this is step one.

In the US, the discussion on securing the border had a very creative approach that we do not necessarily endorse: Pittsburgh-based Clayton Industries has pitched the idea of a 100-foot-deep trench of radioactive waste, backed up by a 30-foot wall, to deter border crossers.

The message would be sent loud and clear: If you want to cross into Israel, your life will be at severe risk. This is an example of the security statement Israel must make; cross our border, and only death awaits you.

As Israel grapples with these multifaceted challenges, it is crucial to foster a dialogue that transcends political dogma and prioritizes our collective security. Stress is a powerful motivator if properly channeled. Eustress is the kind of stress that encourages us toward new goals and productive outcomes.

The courage to reevaluate our approach to defense and governance is imperative, as is the need to restore faith in the institutions that define our nationhood. In such trying times, our resilience will be our compass, guiding us toward a more hopeful horizon.

In the meantime, these challenges may lead to a stronger homegrown military industry and a more focused governmental approach toward unifying the citizenry.

Dr. Michael J Salamon is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.

Louis Libin is an expert in military strategies and innovation and advises and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications at military colleges and agencies. He founded a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.