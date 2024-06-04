IDF Widows and Orphans org. receives award at the Jerusalem Post annual Conference

Zvika Klein, editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, presented Shlomi Nahumson, CEO of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, with the Jerusalem Post Award for the organization’s “unwavering commitment to the holistic support and care of widows and orphans of Israel’s fallen heroes” at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday.

After receiving the award, Nahumson said that, tragically, the organization’s numbers have grown by 520 orphans and 250 widows over the past several months “There’s nothing we can do to bring these heroes back to life, and there’s nobody who can ever replace them,” he said. But we must stand by their families and try to make everything else perfect for them.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, Nahumson announced the formation of the American Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

Following the award presentation, three widows who have benefited from the assistance provided by the IDFWO – Sagit Grinberg, Revital Djaoui Ben Yaakov, and Rotem Shahaf – participated in a panel discussion in which they discussed the loss of their spouses and how the organization has helped them.

Amotz Grinberg, husband of Sagit, fell in battle during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza on July 19, 2014, as a volunteer reservist in the 188th Armored Brigade. He loved the army and before Operation Protective Edge, volunteered as a Deputy Battalion Commander in the Armored Corps. After his death, Amotz was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He left behind his wife Sagit and their three children, Lihi, Ori, and Shira, currently 25, 22, and 19. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

When Amotz died, said Sagit, “The ground was pulled out from under my feet, and the world as I knew it collapsed. I had to navigate a new world that I didn’t know, to redefine myself for me and my children. In this big trauma, the most important thing is someone who sits beside you, understands you, can give you help to embrace the new situation you are forced into, and create a situation where your children can meet other children in the same situation, share their feelings and thoughts, and get love and understanding.”

Omer Gavra, the partner of Rotem, was killed in battle on October 7 while fighting Hamas terrorists who raided the Israel/Gaza border when he was on his way to operational duty at the Zikim base. He served in the Shin Bet and had previously served in the special forces of Maglan. She shared that at an IDFWO widows retreat in Cyprus, she became close with two other widows and learned that their late husbands were the ones who tried to evacuate Omer. Today, the three women are close friends and keep in constant contact.

Lior Ben Yaakov of Moshav Yesha, husband of Revital, was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 while defending neighboring Moshav Mivtahim, which adjoins Moshav Yesha. Lior was the deputy chief of his community’s local security team and was posthumously recognized as a fallen soldier with the rank of sergeant major in the reserves. Lior left behind Revital and their three children, Ella (14), Ziv (12), and Itamar (9). The family is currently living on Moshav Hatzeva in the Arava. She and her children participated in the IDFWO Otzma camp, and she said, “The kids were extremely excited to finally meet other kids like them – meeting new people without being worried about being different. Knowing that they’re with us gives a great sense of comfort, strength, and support.

With official recognition from the State of Israel since 1991, the IDFWO has created a supportive community and has ensured the care for the spouses and children of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, police officers, and other security services personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. www.jpost.com/AC24.