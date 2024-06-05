Politicians blast Netanyahu for excluding Kiryat Shmona mayor during critical security assessment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the northern border on Wednesday with Likud's Kiryat Shmona mayoral candidate Eli Zafrani instead of its current mayor, Avichai Stern, who has criticized the government's handling of the conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border.

A number of politicians, including Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) and Minister-without-portfolio MK Benny Gantz (National Unity), criticized the prime minister. Gantz said in a statement that "the reality for the residents of Kiryat Shmona is difficult, and leadership cannot run from reality." Gantz called on Netanyahu to apologize to Stern.

The prime minister's office said soon after Gantz's statement that the tour was "military" and that no civil officials were invited. A spokesperson for the office did not answer a query about how Zafrani ended up joining the tour.

According to a spokesperson for Zafrani, the mayoral candidate was in Kiryat Shmona and was asked by a municipal security officer if he was planning to join the tour, after which he spontaneously joined it. Zafrani also criticized Stern for "not being present in the city" and for "abandoning the residents."

Stern responded to the incident in a statement. "The residents of Kiryat Shmona do not have the time, patience, or money for acts of cheap politics during wartime, "Stern said. Fires in Kiryat Shmona, June 4, 2024. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Stern lashes out

"If the prime minister really wanted to lead change in Kiryat Shmona, he needed to have the mayor by his side … he would have had to meet with those who run the city every day, who care for the thousands of residents of Kiryat Shmona who were evacuated to over 460 towns throughout the country. But unfortunately, for this government – everything is for show. Fake concern, fake security, and fake action … the North burns, and the prime minister does petty politics," Stern said.

While most of Israel's cities held mayoral elections in February, the election in Kiryat Shmona and 13 other municipalities on the northern and Gaza borders was postponed to November due to the security situation.