WATCH: IDF soldiers find weapons in baby crib in Rafah

The elite LOTAR unit, in conjunction with the Nahal Brigade under Division 162, located a weapon in a baby’s crib in the Rafah area, the IDF announced Friday morning.

During the fighting, IDF soldiers located large quantities of weapons belonging to Hamas.

They discovered RPG missiles, rocket launchers, AK-47s, cartridges and more weapons.

Destroying tunnel shafts

The soldiers are still locating and destroying tunnel shafts in the area, including tunnel shafts that are hidden in residential buildings and that contain many weapons.

IAF aircraft strikes Hamas infrastructure in Rafah, Gaza Strip, June 7, 29024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers fought in close-quarter battles with armed terrorists above and below ground.

With the guidance of the brigade's Fire Control Center, terrorist infrastructure was struck, including rocket launch areas from which fire was aimed at soldiers in the area, a tunnel route, and observation and sniper posts used by the terrorists in operations against IDF soldiers.