Almog Meir Jan, 21, rescued in Israeli operation in Gaza's Nuseirat

Almog Meir Jan, a 21-year-old Israeli taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Nova festival massacre on October 7, was rescued in an IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operation in Nuseirat, in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, his family were seen celebrating and singing "Am Yisrael Chai" as they received the news of his release.

The family of Almog Meir Jan celebrate his release from Gaza captivity, June 8, 2024 (VIA SECTION 24A OF THE COPYRIGHT LAW)

Almog, a resident of Or Yehuda in central Israel, was taken hostage at the Supernova festival, which he had been anxiously anticipating for months, his family told The Jerusalem Post back in January.

His mother, Orit, recalled: “At 7:45 a.m., Almog called me and said, ‘Ima, turn on the television. The army has shut down the party. There are rockets from all directions, and we are being shot at. I don’t know what’s going on, but I will try to call you every half an hour. Ima, I love you.”

After Almog’s call to Orit, his sister immediately shared his photo on social media, grasping for any sign that he was still alive. Around 12 p.m., a friend of Almog’s called Orit, crying that she had seen a video of Almog with four other hostages. Upon seeing the clips published by Hamas, Orit immediately recognized her only son.

“At that moment, I felt a hole in the pit of my stomach and began screaming. That’s the moment you realize that your entire life will be changed forever.”

Almog was released in the operation along with Noa Argamani (25), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Their medical condition is stable, and they have been transferred for further medical examinations at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

Eric Narrow and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.