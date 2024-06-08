A win for the side of good: Hostage rescue affirms righteousness of Israeli cause - analysis

The rescue of Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv in an operation on Saturday in central Gaza is the good news that many people have waited eight months for.

Over the months many have had a hard time holding on to hope. However, the rescue not only warms our hearts but is a reminder of the righteousness of the cause of returning the hostages and defeating Hamas.

It was eight months ago on a Saturday that the enemy cruelly attacked along the length of the Gaza border, overrunning IDF posts and massacring soldiers and civilians. They massacred more than 1,000 people and took more than 250 hostages. Since that day Israel has been trapped in collective trauma. For many people that day never ends, it just goes on and on. For others, this has been eight months of fighting on the front lines, either as part of regular army units or reserve units. Some have been away from their families most of the time.

The war has been difficult. There are concerns about where it is leading and whether there is a strategy. Hamas still controls a swath of Gaza. Israel’s enemies have been exploiting October 7 to try to isolate and harm Israel. Iran’s proxies, such as Hezbollah, have rained down rockets and missiles on northern Israel, forcing 80,000 people from their homes. On the border of Gaza, many residents are fearful to return. A recent attempted attack by Hamas near the community of Holit and Sufa shows it still has tunnels near the border.

Israel’s enemies are also massing at the United Nations. They are using all their tools. For many years parts of the international community have collaborated with Hamas. The fact that Hamas has been able to operate from hospitals and schools in Gaza with no pushback by the international organizations in Gaza illustrates how Hamas has hijacked the international community. We see evidence of this every day in Gaza.

Hamas has placed weapons in almost every building. That is what many of the soldiers who operated in Gaza say. They find tunnel shafts, munitions, AK-47s, RPGs, and booby traps everywhere. The enemy has tunneled under Gaza for hundreds of miles, endangering the civilians above. Most cynically it goes into areas where children are sheltering and it sends in a bunch of Hamas adult men to hide among the children.

International inaction on Hamas condemnation

Families of hostages walk towards a hospital to meet with released hostages, in Ramat Gan (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

The international community has done little to confront or even condemn Hamas. They let Hamas hide behind the term “armed group.” They never condemn it. They didn’t help the hostages. Organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross didn’t visit the hostages. All of the international organizations that are supposed to help civilians, like those in Israel, did not help. They did not fulfill their mandates or their duties to help the hostages.

Worse, self-defined progressives and the extreme left in the West have denied Hamas crimes. They have minimized or openly denied Hamas sexual violence. They try to define all Israelis as legitimate targets. They have betrayed humanity in their excuses. We saw this on display this week when the sister of a hostage went on a media show in the US and was mocked by eye-rolling from the host. I purposely am not mentioning the name of the eye-rolling host because she doesn’t deserve more attention to grift off the suffering here.

Today is a win for the side of good in this awful conflict. October 7 should have been prevented. Hamas leaders have lived in Qatar since 2012 when the US asked its ally Doha to host them. Why are the leading terrorists who massacre people hosted by a Western ally? Why wasn’t the West or the countries in the region able to pick up on the plans for October 7 and prevent it? What did Cairo know? What did Russia know? What did China know? China is seeking to host talks between Hamas and other Palestinian groups, that apparently may be aimed to bring Hamas into a role in the West Bank. Iran is exploiting this war to unify its proxies in the region to attack Israel and attack the US and also bully countries in the Gulf.

The rescue operation in Nuseirat shows that Israel is capable of rescuing the hostages. Days before the operation Israel was being pressured to accept a ceasefire deal. It has accepted the deal for months but Hamas has not accepted a deal. Yet Israel has been slammed and critiqued. France, for instance, banned Israeli companies from a defense expo called Eurosatory in France, punishing Israel for defending itself. Why didn’t France pressure Hamas or the countries that back and host Hamas? Instead, many countries tried to pressure Israel to accept a ceasefire that would have left the hostages in Gaza for months or years. We know this because no one helped free Avera Mengistu or Hisham Sayed, two hostages held since 2014 by Hamas.