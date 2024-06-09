World leaders praise IDF rescue of four hostages, call for deal

World leaders lauded the IDF rescue operation that saw the return of four hostages to Israel, as they called for a cease-fire deal that would see the return of the remaining 120 captives.

“We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home, and a ceasefire is reached; that is essential,” US President Joe Biden said during a joint press event in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French leader welcomed the rescue of the four captives and stressed that “We want to obtain the immediate liberation of hostages.”

Encouraging a ceasefire along with a hostage deal

“We want to achieve an immediate ceasefire and open up the prospect of a political solution, which is the only one that can bring about a fair and lasting peace and meet the security concerns of both people,” Macron said.

France, he said, supports the three-phase hostage deal that US President Biden unveiled on May 31 but which Hamas has yet to accept. France's President Emmanuel Macron makes a speech, as France's first lady Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden listen, during a gala dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 8, 2024. (credit: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/Pool via REUTERS)

“We are supporting the comprehensive proposal of the United States of America,” Macron said, as he explained that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was unacceptable” and called on Israel to ensure that all the crossing into the enclave were open for humanitarian aid.

“The United Nations Security Council has a role to play,” he added.

Further reactions from world leaders

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Hamas to accept the hostage deal, which he said would bring relief to both peoples.

“The only thing standing in the way of achieving this ceasefire is Hamas. It is time for them to accept the deal,” Blinken said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on X, “It is a huge relief to see hostages returned after their unimaginable ordeal and heartwarming to see the pictures of them reunited with their families.

“We will continue to strive towards an end to the fighting as well as safety and security for all,” he stated.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X: “An important sign of hope – especially for the many families in Israel who still fear for their loved ones. Four hostages are now free. Hamas must finally release all hostages. The war must end,” he stated.\UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had reached out to the families of two of the freed hostages in a message he posted on X.

“I just sent messages to the families of Noa Argamani and Shalomi Ziv, who I received last week, to express my relief that they and two other hostages are now free,” he wrote.

“I renew my appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and for an end to this war,” Guterres stated.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote: “We share the relief of their families and call for the release of all the remaining hostages.” He urged the implementation of Biden’s hostage deal, stating that the “three-stage plan is the way forward to rescue all the hostages and end the suffering.”

But he also condemned the Palestinian deaths in Gaza that resulted from the rescue operation, with Hamas claiming 210 fatalities. “Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The bloodbath must end immediately,” he wrote.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the high fatality count from the operation and in Gaza on Saturday as the result of IDF military activity.

It stated that “These attacks resulted in the deaths of over 150 Palestinian civilians and the injury of hundreds more, constituting a blatant violation of all provisions of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as all values of humanity and human rights.”

Reuters contributed to this report.