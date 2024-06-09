Did the holder of Israeli hostages work for Al-Jazeera and a US-based charity group?

Ramy Abdu, a Europe-based Hamas operative designated by Israel who heads the Euro-Med Human Rights monitor, may have unintentionally revealed that one of those related or in charge of keeping Israeli hostages on behalf of Hamas had worked for a US-based 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization.

In two tweets on his personal X account, Abdu named Abdallah Aljamal, a 36-year-old “journalist,” and his wife Fatima, as some of those killed by the IDF forces during their incursion into houses in Nuseirat where the hostages were held.

However, further research has shown that Aljamal worked for the Palestine Chronicle, a pro-Hamas outlet led by ex-Al-Jazeera official Ramzi Baroud, operating under the auspices of the People Media Project, a 501(c)3 organization registered since 2012 in Olympia, Washington State, whose IRS filings were not found online.

A description of Abdallah Aljamal on Al-Jazeera. (credit: screenshot)

Unclear whether hostages held in Aljamal's home

Likewise, Aljamal was found to have written for Al-Jazeera, the mouthpiece of Hamas leaders haven, Qatar, as well as serving as spokesperson for Hamas’s Ministry of Labor.

It is unclear whether the hostages were being held at the Aljamals’ very home or in their vicinity, though Abdu’s tweet did mention an IDF incursion using a ladder into their window. When asked about the prospects of the Aljamal family hiding Israeli hostages in their home, Abdu claimed that “this should be addressed by Israeli officials,” claiming that at least seven other homes were documented as subject to the Israeli incursion.

This is not the first time in which alleged Gazan civilians were involved in keeping hostages in their homes on behalf of terrorist organizations, as other freed and released hostages have recounted their being held captive in civilian homes around the Gaza Strip.