Sec. Austin: Israel has made changes but civilian casualty rates have been far too high

While Hamas continues to use "despicable tactics" like using civilians as human shields, Israel has to do everything it can to minimize the number of civilian casualties in the battlespace, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Friday afternoon after meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Austin acknowledged that Israel has made changes over time, however casualty rates have been "far too high."

Austin, who has spoken with his Israeli counterpart Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at least once per week since October 7, said he's "encouraged them to be more precise."

"You've also heard me say that accomplishing your goals and objectives, and protecting civilians in a battle space, are not mutually exclusive," Austin said. "Both can be done and should be done."

Gaza doesn't equal Hamas

We have to make sure that we are separating the Palestinian people from Hamas, Austin said, as they are not one in the same. Palestinians seen at the Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on November 17, 2023 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Israel must move civilians out of the battlespace where operations are being conducted, he added, and humanitarian assistance must be able to reach those displaced so they can survive.