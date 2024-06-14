Watch: IDF Paratroopers protect hostages under fire during Operation Arnon

The IDF released new footage from the Paratroopers Brigade's operational activity during Operation Arnon, which led to the rescue of four hostages, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov, last week.

The footage, captured from soldiers' helmet cameras, shows them in the heart of the Nuseirat camp in Gaza as they arrive, transfer the hostages from YAMAM and Shin Bet vehicles, and secure their exit.

In the video, the soldiers can be heard giving commands: "Action, action, moving to attack, first magazine, step forward quickly," as they advance through Nuseirat amid the sound of gunfire.

During the advance, a radio message states, "Soon we will have two UAVs to secure the area."

The four rescued hostages seen at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 8, 2024 (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Meeting up with the rescue team

Upon joining the YAMAM operatives, they report, "We are currently joining a military force." Immediately afterward, they break down an iron door and enter a building, moving from room to room.

Finally, they return to the armored vehicles and complete the rescue.