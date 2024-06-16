Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev fell in Gaza Strip in armored vehicle incident

Kostarev fell alongside seven other soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Staff-Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21, from Ashdod, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday. 

His family was notified. 

Kostarev was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip. 



