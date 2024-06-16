Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev fell in Gaza Strip in armored vehicle incident

Staff Sergeant Stanislav Kostarev, 21, from Ashdod, a soldier in Battalion 601, fell in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday.

His family was notified.

Israel announces the deaths of eight fighters who fell in battle against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.Cpt. Wassem Mahmoud, 23Sgt. Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist, 21Sgt. Itay Amar, 19Sgt. Stanislav Kostarev, 21Sgt. Or Blumovitz, 20Sgt. Oz Yeshaya Gruber, 20Cpt. (res.) Eitan… pic.twitter.com/smKw9Z2o85 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 16, 2024

Kostarev was killed alongside seven other soldiers early on Saturday morning, following an explosion in an armoured vehicle in the Gaza Strip.