50 mobile bomb shelters to be installed in northern Israel

As clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in the north escalate, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) is actively assessing and addressing the needs of the 60,000 displaced civilians who have been living in hotels and shelters across the country for the past eight months.

Since October 7, the IFCJ has focused on supplying vulnerable communities with emergency equipment and coordinating with municipalities, welfare agencies, and the local security system to maximize protection and preparation for crises, focusing on northern and southern border communities.

The organization has committed to implementing an additional 50 mobile bomb shelters in northern Israel in the coming weeks, along with 123 that were authorized in recent weeks and are in the last phases of implementation.

Israelis inside a public bomb shelter in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, on October 10, 2023 (credit: Erez Ben Simon)

Kiryat Shmona

The northern town of Kiryat Shmona, which is 2 kilometers from the Lebanon border, has been targeted multiple times a day, with 80% of its 23,000 residents evacuated. IFCJ also plans to install 32 shelters in the industrial area of Kiryat Shmona, which is not evacuated like the rest of the town.

According to Safwan Marich, Director of the Safety and Emergency Response Division for IFCJ, the threat of a northern front opening up as military attention remains focused on Gaza poses a critical threat to Israel’s defense in ways that have the potential to endanger hundreds of communities across Israel’s northern border.

“With Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies located on our northern borders, we are facing an enemy that possesses the technological means to make this threat that much more frightening and in need of a comprehensive response.” Police place bomb shelters outside Mount Meron, northern Israel, May 20, 2024 (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

“Perhaps the greatest lesson that we have learned from the last eight months is that we don’t have the luxury to not be prepared for the worst,” said Yael Eckstein, President of the IFCJ.

“While we have the greatest appreciation for the heroic bravery of Israel’s military, which we know will ultimately be victorious, the current threats mean that our Homefront needs to be equipped and ready for the possibility of sustained and devastating attacks. With the love and commitment of our hundreds of thousands of supporters around the world, the IFCJ is steadfast in continuing to provide the practical support and needs for the safety of the people of Israel at this most critical time.”