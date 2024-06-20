'Staying in government means betraying soldiers,' Former IDF chief Eisenkot says

Former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot stated in an interview with Kan News on Thursday that staying in the government would have felt like "a betrayal of IDF soldiers." He emphasized that political considerations influenced decision-making processes in closed forums.

Eisenkot, an MK who recently left the government as a member of the National Unity Party representative in the War Cabinet, explained that signing was the right choice. "If I see misguided policy and extraneous considerations from the Prime Minister and stay, I am betraying them," he said.

According to Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle has been promoting "inappropriate actions." He cited two examples: "After a meeting where we unanimously decided on how to handle Rafah, the immediate message from the spokespeople was that [Benny] Gantz, Eisenkot, and [Defense Minister Yoav] Galant oppose capturing the city. Also, regarding the hostages, a unanimous decision was made on a plan Netanyahu agreed to. Still, outwardly, it is broadcasted that Eisenkot and Gantz are pushing for a hasty and unserious deal."

No confidence in PM

Eisenkot also addressed the hostage release talks, emphasizing Israel's duty to bring back the hostages. "The deal will be very tough. We will have to decide to stop the war for months. According to Netanyahu's plan, it will take 42 days to four months, meaning withdrawing from the strip but only after 120 hostages return to us."

Eisenkot served as the IDF Chief of Staff from 2015 to 2019 and was known for his strategy and dedication to national security. He has been a vocal critic of political interference in military decisions and has consistently advocated for prioritizing the welfare of soldiers and the integrity of military operations.

Regarding his son Gal, who fell in Gaza on December 7, Eisenkot said in the interview with Kan News, "I do not regret how I raised him. When you are part of a team, you have mutual responsibility and accountability for the state's security." Eisenkot also lost his nephew, who was killed in action during the same conflict, underscoring the personal sacrifices his family has made for the country.

Eisenkot criticized Netanyahu's leadership, stating that the Prime Minister's actions have harmed the war's objectives. He mentioned that Netanyahu's refusal to allow the Defense Minister to advance post-war plans and limitations on the Mossad chief's mandate - hindered progress.

In concluding remarks, Eisenkot called for Netanyahu's replacement through a constructive no-confidence vote. He urged the Knesset to appoint a new leader from within the coalition for an interim period, followed by elections to restore public confidence after the failures of October 7.