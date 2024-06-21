'May they all come home': Son of Israeli Judoka Oren Smadga killed in Gaza after father's birthday

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Smadga, one of two IDF soldiers whose deaths in the central Gaza Strip were announced on Friday morning, is the son of the legendary athlete Oren Smadja – the Olympic medalist in judo from the Barcelona 1992 Olympics and the currente coach of the Israeli judo team.
In a sheer coincidence, Oren Smadga celebrated his birthday just one day before, posting on Facebook a message that now carries a new and chilling significance: "Thank you to everyone who wished me well, may everyone return home safely, Am Yisrael Chai."
Two killed, three wounded
The IDF Spokesperson announced today that two reservist soldiers, Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Smadga and Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery, were killed in the central Gaza Strip due to mortar fire.
Additionally, during the incident in which they were killed, three other reservist soldiers from the Alexandroni Brigade were seriously wounded. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.