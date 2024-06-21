IDF engages terrorists, finds weapons in Gaza university used as Hamas HQ

The IDF announced on Friday that it had located and destroyed weapons caches at Al Zahra University in Gaza.

Combat teams from the Alexandroni Brigade, the 8th Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated in the Gaza Strip under the direction of the 99th Division, the military added.

Alexandroni Brigade operating in southern Gaza, June 21, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF reported that the combat teams completed a number of operations all across the Strip to expand and increase IDF operational control in the area.

The 8th Brigade's combat team operated in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Nuseirat. IDF troops operating in southern Gaza, June 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Destroying weapon caches

The soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists and located a weapons storage facility that contained mortars and military equipment belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Alexandroni Brigade'combat team operated in Al-Omdan, on the outskirts of Gaza City, and located many weapons and tunnel shafts in the area.

The Multidimensional Unit conducted a targeted raid on a university that was being used as a Hamas headquarters, from which terrorists fired on IDF troops, the IDF noted.

The soldiers located weapons and barrel bombs inside the university compound.

The soldiers eliminated a terrorist who fired an RPG missile at them from a building in the area.