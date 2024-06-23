Defense Ministry signs order to purchase munition fuzes from Sderot company

The Defense Ministry announced on Sunday it had signed an acquisition order of munition fuzes for shells with the Sderot Reshef Technologies company at a cost of NIS 120 million.

CEO of the ministry Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir signed the acquisition order.

Ministry purchases Israeli-made products

The ministry further added that at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, it had purchased from the company additional munition fuzes at a cost of some NIS 140 million.

The company is situated in Sderot, along with the majority of its 80 employees. Defense Ministry signs purchase order, acquiring munition fuzes for shells. June 23, 2024. (credit: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the Ministry of Defense)

The ministry said the purchase is part of its goal in promoting the acquisition of Israeli-made products, especially in areas deemed of national interest.

Since the beginning of the war, the ministry noted it had purchased Israeli-made products at a cost amounting to tens of billions of Shekels.