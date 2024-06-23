WATCH: IDF raids senior Hamas officials' offices in Rafah training compound

IDF soldiers in the 162nd Division conducted precise operations in the Rafah area and eliminated terrorists and terror infrastructure, the IDF announced Sunday.

The 401st Brigade Combat Team also conducted a targeted raid on Hamas's training compound in the Rafah area, specifically in Hamas's Tel al-Sultan Battalion. Throughout the operation, soldiers located the office of Mahmoud Hamdan, Hamas's Commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, as well as weapons storage facilities and numerous tunnel shafts.

Terror tunnels unearthed, destroyed

The unearthed tunnel shafts were examined and destroyed. At the end of the operation, IDF soldiers dismantled the compound.

Around the compound, soldiers also raided the office of the Commander of Rocket and Missile Fire in Hamas's Rafah Brigade, Yasser Nett, who was responsible for firing multiple projectiles into Israeli territory and against soldiers, the IDF noted. IDF soldiers operating in Rafah, the Gaza Strip, June 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Along with these operations, soldiers operated on a military compound for the training of Hamas terrorist operatives, resulting in the location of numerous weapons and tunnel shafts used to carry out attacks against soldiers, as well as several intelligence documents.