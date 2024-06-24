IDF to allow Gazans through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since start of war

Palestinian news reported on Monday that Palestinians will be able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing - for the first time since the beginning of the war.

The crossing will be permitted after a security check and coordination with Civil Administration personnel to prevent the escape of wanted persons and terrorists.

Sources in the Southern Command confirmed the announcements and said that this is an initial move designed to allow Palestinian patients to go abroad for treatment in coordination with Egypt.

Also, holders of special permits with a humanitarian need will be able to leave. About two months ago, Division 162 took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and prevented the entry and exit of goods and citizens through the transition. People camp as they protest against the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to demand the immediate release of hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel, February 7, 2024. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Philadelphi axis

In the months preceding the 162nd Division's ground maneuver to Rafah and the takeover of the Philadelphi axis and the smuggling tunnels, news spread in the Gaza Strip that it was possible to cross to Sinai with the help of smugglers for thousands of dollars per person.

According to estimates by army officials, the smuggling was possible because the IDF did not control the Rafah and Philadelphi areas at the time.

Sources told Walla that there will be no opposition in the security system to the departure of the Palestinians - with the exception of the scope and the appropriate security check.