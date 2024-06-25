'Local rebellion': Gazans attempting to stop Hamas from firing at Israel, IDF source says

Some 262 days into the 'Iron Swords' war, a source in the Southern Command revealed the military situation of Hamas.

Hamas is experiencing an inability to produce weapons and lacks command and control, and the Gazan population is trying to prevent them from firing towards Israel.

"Since October 7th, we have carried out 30,000 airstrikes on targets in Gaza. This is in addition to thousands of attacks conducted by combat helicopters and UAVs of the Air Force. We managed to damage production sites," said an official in the command.

"We have caused significant damage to Hamas's production and armament capabilities at both the battalion and brigade levels. On the rare occasions when they do fire, we quickly close the loop and strike them." IDF soldiers operating in Rafah, the Gaza Strip, June 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He also said, "We are also working to locate the remaining launchers and terrorist squads before they are able to fire. At the same time, we found that individuals in Gaza have started trying to intervene in Hamas's firing attempts. This marks a local rebellion by the population against Hamas. It is in our interest that similar interventions happen again in the future," said the source.

"The Southern Command coordinates the attacks on Gaza 24/7 from a fire control center.

The center has two main responsibilities. It prepares a data list of targets that will collapse Hamas's military and governmental capabilities."

"The second responsibility is working to protect the communities surrounding Gaza by improving the IDF's ability to respond and maneuver quickly. The Southern Command works daily to identify both human targets and military targets, as well as Hamas's governmental capabilities, in order to strike them."