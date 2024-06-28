'Snakes and Ladders': IDF recovers children's game encouraging terrorism in Gaza

IDF soldiers located a 'Snakes and Ladders' board game intended for children that was being used to convey information about key targets for terrorist attacks on Israeli cities, the military reported on Friday, along with images of the finding.

Soldiers of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion found the board game while operating in the Rafah area of Gaza.

The board game shows pictures of missiles and tanks on top of different locations throughout the country.

There is also imagery of Hamas terrorists going through tunnels to indicate to players to move backward on the board. Snakes and Ladders board game created by terrorists and found by the IDF in Rafah (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

In additional searches in the area, the soldiers also located many weapons in residential buildings.

Room full of weapons uncovered

Among the weapons found were grenades, explosives, and timers for activating explosives. Footage released by the IDF showed a room filled with various types of weaponry.

IDF locate room full of weapons in Rafah, June 28, 2024 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESMAN UNIT)

A large amount of evidence has been collected as part of the IDF's ongoing military campaign against Hamas in Gaza that Israel argues proves the indoctrination of children from a young age to hate Israel and Jews.

In January, the IDF published collated photos and videos showing children undergoing military training, posing with weapons, and even simulated drills in a mock tunnel.

Alex Winston contributed to this report.